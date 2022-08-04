The Western Union Company (WU) average volume reaches $3.40M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 03, 2022, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) opened at $16.93, higher 2.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.42 and dropped to $16.88 before settling in for the closing price of $16.77. Price fluctuations for WU have ranged from $15.30 to $22.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $383.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 10,214. In this transaction Interim Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 587 shares at a rate of $17.40, taking the stock ownership to the 14,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 2,221 for $19.45, making the entire transaction worth $43,198. This insider now owns 6,125 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Looking closely at The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 40.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.88. However, in the short run, The Western Union Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.46. Second resistance stands at $17.71. The third major resistance level sits at $18.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.38.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are currently 386,034K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,071 M according to its annual income of 805,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,156 M and its income totaled 293,300 K.