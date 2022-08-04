Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is expecting 5.75% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.49, soaring 4.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.59 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. Within the past 52 weeks, UGP’s price has moved between $2.12 and $3.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.00%. With a float of $748.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of +1.20, and the pretax margin is +0.93.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -12.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Looking closely at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 39.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. However, in the short run, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.61. Second resistance stands at $2.67. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.76 billion based on 1,340,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,334 M and income totals 157,590 K. The company made 6,030 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 86,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.