Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $22.60, down -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.60 and dropped to $20.79 before settling in for the closing price of $22.70. Over the past 52 weeks, VREX has traded in a range of $18.90-$32.65.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 128.90%. With a float of $39.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.80, operating margin of +9.18, and the pretax margin is +3.50.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 117,782. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,207 shares at a rate of $22.62, taking the stock ownership to the 26,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s President and CEO sold 31,428 for $32.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,014,496. This insider now owns 73,626 shares in total.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +2.13 while generating a return on equity of 3.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Varex Imaging Corporation’s (VREX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Varex Imaging Corporation’s (VREX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.72 in the near term. At $23.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.10.

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 848.29 million has total of 39,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 818,100 K in contrast with the sum of 17,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 214,700 K and last quarter income was 7,600 K.