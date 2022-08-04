WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is -0.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 03, 2022, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) opened at $18.08, higher 7.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.39 and dropped to $17.52 before settling in for the closing price of $17.84. Price fluctuations for WOW have ranged from $15.96 to $23.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -10.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.50% at the time writing. With a float of $53.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.43, operating margin of +0.66, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 432,752. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $21.64, taking the stock ownership to the 372,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 for $21.64, making the entire transaction worth $324,594. This insider now owns 1,391,066 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -9.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 45.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.84 in the near term. At $20.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.81. The third support level lies at $16.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

There are currently 87,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,700 K according to its annual income of 770,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 174,600 K and its income totaled 5,700 K.