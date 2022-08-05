15.04% volatility in Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 04, 2022, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) opened at $0.3372, higher 12.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.3121 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Price fluctuations for CCNC have ranged from $0.28 to $2.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.00% at the time writing. With a float of $26.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 56 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 47.19%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

The latest stats from [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9258. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4680. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5579. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6359. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3001, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2221. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1322.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

There are currently 38,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,030 K according to its annual income of -26,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,620 K and its income totaled 990 K.