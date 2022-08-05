Search
$2.81M in average volume shows that iBio Inc. (IBIO) is heading in the right direction

Company News

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) stock priced at $0.25, up 5.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. IBIO’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $1.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.30%. With a float of $217.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.48, operating margin of -1312.15, and the pretax margin is -979.04.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of iBio Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 8,510. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 24,625 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 207,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 37,243 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $25,444. This insider now owns 271,757 shares in total.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -978.79 while generating a return on equity of -28.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are iBio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iBio Inc. (IBIO)

Looking closely at iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, iBio Inc.’s (IBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2622, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4406. However, in the short run, iBio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2723. Second resistance stands at $0.2822. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2488, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2352. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2253.

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.72 million, the company has a total of 218,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,370 K while annual income is -23,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,940 K while its latest quarter income was -12,390 K.

