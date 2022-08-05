2.90% volatility in Teradata Corporation (TDC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 04, 2022, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) opened at $38.64, higher 0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.90 and dropped to $38.02 before settling in for the closing price of $38.52. Price fluctuations for TDC have ranged from $33.38 to $59.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -3.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $103.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.65, operating margin of +13.30, and the pretax margin is +10.02.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 74,634. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $35.54, taking the stock ownership to the 99,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Director sold 4,092 for $45.82, making the entire transaction worth $187,495. This insider now owns 18,229 shares in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 34.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.06% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teradata Corporation (TDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.15 in the near term. At $39.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.39.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Key Stats

There are currently 104,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,917 M according to its annual income of 147,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 496,000 K and its income totaled 36,000 K.