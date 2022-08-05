-4.53% percent quarterly performance for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 04, 2022, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) opened at $28.46, lower -4.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.46 and dropped to $26.03 before settling in for the closing price of $28.50. Price fluctuations for ACIW have ranged from $23.63 to $36.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.00% at the time writing. With a float of $113.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.29 million.

The firm has a total of 3610 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +16.29, and the pretax margin is +12.77.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACI Worldwide Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 1,202,214. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 37,905 shares at a rate of $31.72, taking the stock ownership to the 349,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 2,000 for $28.49, making the entire transaction worth $56,980. This insider now owns 18,625 shares in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.32 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACI Worldwide Inc., ACIW], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) raw stochastic average was set at 33.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.66. The third major resistance level sits at $30.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.56.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Key Stats

There are currently 114,787K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,371 M according to its annual income of 127,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 323,080 K and its income totaled 15,490 K.