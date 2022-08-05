$451.74K in average volume shows that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is heading in the right direction

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.66, plunging 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.785 and dropped to $8.51 before settling in for the closing price of $8.65. Within the past 52 weeks, OSW’s price has moved between $6.80 and $12.51.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.40%. With a float of $54.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2905 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.37, operating margin of -36.01, and the pretax margin is -47.28.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 10,152. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,059 shares at a rate of $9.59, taking the stock ownership to the 1,160,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $93,875. This insider now owns 1,161,167 shares in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -47.57 while generating a return on equity of -19.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 44.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.79 in the near term. At $8.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.24.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 674.27 million based on 92,131K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 144,030 K and income totals -68,520 K. The company made 87,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.