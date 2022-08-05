-50.72% percent quarterly performance for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.04, soaring 31.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.8099 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Within the past 52 weeks, GRNQ’s price has moved between $1.28 and $23.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -0.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -216.10%. With a float of $45.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.98, operating margin of +76.12, and the pretax margin is -486.76.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Conglomerates industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 42.12%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 385,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 385,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,650,838 shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -486.46 while generating a return on equity of -106.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -216.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Looking closely at Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), its last 5-days average volume was 3.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0400. However, in the short run, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.4800. Second resistance stands at $4.5500. The third major resistance level sits at $5.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.21 million based on 7,867K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,950 K and income totals -14,350 K. The company made 580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.