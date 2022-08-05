6.51% percent quarterly performance for Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is not indicative of the underlying story

August 04, 2022, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) trading session started at the price of $23.34, that was -0.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.77 and dropped to $23.12 before settling in for the closing price of $23.29. A 52-week range for ELY has been $17.78 – $34.24.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 235.10%. With a float of $152.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.10 million.

The firm has a total of 24800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Callaway Golf Company stocks. The insider ownership of Callaway Golf Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 25,404. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company bought 1,175 shares at a rate of $21.62, taking the stock ownership to the 6,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 9,992 for $20.81, making the entire transaction worth $207,934. This insider now owns 651,821 shares in total.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.90% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Callaway Golf Company, ELY], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.03. The third major resistance level sits at $24.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.33.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Key Stats

There are 184,696K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.12 billion. As of now, sales total 3,133 M while income totals 321,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,040 M while its last quarter net income were 86,700 K.