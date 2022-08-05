Search
A look at AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

August 04, 2022, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) trading session started at the price of $5.17, that was -9.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.70 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. A 52-week range for AERC has been $1.76 – $117.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -153.80%. With a float of $7.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.88 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AeroClean Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 128.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AeroClean Technologies Inc., AERC], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 253.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.36.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

There are 15,409K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.90 million. As of now, sales total 620 K while income totals -7,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -2,580 K.

