A look at Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On August 04, 2022, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) opened at $15.67, higher 0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.88 and dropped to $15.38 before settling in for the closing price of $15.60. Price fluctuations for LESL have ranged from $13.74 to $25.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 112.40% at the time writing. With a float of $175.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.68 million.

The firm has a total of 3700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.32, operating margin of +15.57, and the pretax margin is +12.15.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 82,086. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 4,696 shares at a rate of $17.48, taking the stock ownership to the 11,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s insider bought 25,000 for $19.80, making the entire transaction worth $495,000. This insider now owns 1,411,377 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leslie’s Inc., LESL], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.12. The third major resistance level sits at $16.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.87.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

There are currently 182,839K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,343 M according to its annual income of 126,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,070 K and its income totaled -7,440 K.