A look at ReNew Energy Global plc’s (RNW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) stock priced at $6.68, up 2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.96 and dropped to $6.675 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. RNW’s price has ranged from $5.06 to $12.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -143.10%. With a float of $84.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1215 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.19, operating margin of +21.19, and the pretax margin is -38.26.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of ReNew Energy Global plc is 16.62%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ReNew Energy Global plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)

Looking closely at ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, ReNew Energy Global plc’s (RNW) raw stochastic average was set at 37.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.54. However, in the short run, ReNew Energy Global plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.99. Second resistance stands at $7.12. The third major resistance level sits at $7.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.42.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.82 billion, the company has a total of 400,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 912,000 K while annual income is -212,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 444,000 K while its latest quarter income was 18,270 K.