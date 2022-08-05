A major move is in the offing as Royal Bank of Canada (RY) market cap hits 136.13 billion

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $98.26, up 0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.42 and dropped to $97.58 before settling in for the closing price of $98.36. Over the past 52 weeks, RY has traded in a range of $90.75-$119.41.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.40%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 86007 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Bank of Canada is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +28.32 while generating a return on equity of 17.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.64% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.94, a number that is poised to hit 2.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Royal Bank of Canada, RY], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.96. The third major resistance level sits at $99.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 136.13 billion has total of 1,394,558K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 45,997 M in contrast with the sum of 12,755 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,821 M and last quarter income was 3,356 M.