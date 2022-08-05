A major move is in the offing as TELUS Corporation (TU) market cap hits 30.41 billion

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.59, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.735 and dropped to $22.50 before settling in for the closing price of $22.54. Within the past 52 weeks, TU’s price has moved between $21.34 and $27.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.70%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.09, operating margin of +18.09, and the pretax margin is +13.53.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TELUS Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.33%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.35% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

TELUS Corporation (TU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 213.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Looking closely at TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, TELUS Corporation’s (TU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.00. However, in the short run, TELUS Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.66. Second resistance stands at $22.81. The third major resistance level sits at $22.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.19.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.41 billion based on 1,370,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,435 M and income totals 1,321 M. The company made 3,361 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 304,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.