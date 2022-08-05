ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 154,520 K

August 04, 2022, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) trading session started at the price of $24.56, that was -6.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.29 and dropped to $22.275 before settling in for the closing price of $24.70. A 52-week range for ADTN has been $16.30 – $24.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -460.90%. With a float of $44.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1335 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.79, operating margin of -2.54, and the pretax margin is -1.12.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 100,100. In this transaction SVP, Research & Development of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 27,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 2,270 for $21.23, making the entire transaction worth $48,197. This insider now owns 13,048 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1.53 while generating a return on equity of -2.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -460.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

The latest stats from [ADTRAN Holdings Inc., ADTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 75.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.57. The third major resistance level sits at $27.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.80.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

There are 49,315K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.77 billion. As of now, sales total 563,000 K while income totals -8,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 154,520 K while its last quarter net income were -1,130 K.