Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) with a beta value of -0.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 04, 2022, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) trading session started at the price of $2.81, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.77 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. A 52-week range for ADN has been $1.13 – $10.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -561.80%. With a float of $25.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.00%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Looking closely at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 255.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.27. However, in the short run, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.88. Second resistance stands at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.62.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

There are 51,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 139.19 million. As of now, sales total 7,070 K while income totals -20,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,260 K while its last quarter net income were -4,100 K.