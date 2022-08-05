Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) kicked off at the price of $1.86: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock priced at $1.60, up 12.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.02 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. AEMD’s price has ranged from $0.88 to $5.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.20%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 109.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Looking closely at Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), its last 5-days average volume was 36.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 62.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6612. However, in the short run, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0667. Second resistance stands at $2.2733. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1467.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.74 million, the company has a total of 16,638K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 290 K while annual income is -10,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -3,790 K.

134699

