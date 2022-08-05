Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 04, 2022, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) opened at $25.57, higher 14.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.62 and dropped to $25.57 before settling in for the closing price of $24.95. Price fluctuations for AGIO have ranged from $16.75 to $50.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.60% at the time writing. With a float of $54.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 390 employees.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 3,240. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 108 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 233 for $30.81, making the entire transaction worth $7,179. This insider now owns 2,549 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.81) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.00% during the next five years compared to -3.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1963.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Looking closely at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.41. However, in the short run, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.63. Second resistance stands at $30.65. The third major resistance level sits at $32.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.53.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

There are currently 54,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 1,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 830 K and its income totaled -94,770 K.