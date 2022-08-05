Search
Shaun Noe
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.89%

Company News

August 04, 2022, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) trading session started at the price of $0.41, that was 4.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.392 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for AKBA has been $0.30 – $3.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 168.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.50%. With a float of $181.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 426 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 1,653. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,567 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 43,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 7,656 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $16,619. This insider now owns 217,263 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

The latest stats from [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.84 million was inferior to 9.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5451. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4227. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4353. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4507. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3947, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3793. The third support level lies at $0.3667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are 183,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.59 million. As of now, sales total 213,580 K while income totals -282,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 61,700 K while its last quarter net income were -62,420 K.

