Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is 14.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.265, soaring 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.33 and dropped to $7.96 before settling in for the closing price of $8.20. Within the past 52 weeks, ATEC’s price has moved between $5.73 and $15.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 15.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.30%. With a float of $66.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 561 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.86, operating margin of -44.76, and the pretax margin is -59.27.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 50,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.76, taking the stock ownership to the 187,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 for $6.87, making the entire transaction worth $343,500. This insider now owns 338,825 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -59.34 while generating a return on equity of -110.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

The latest stats from [Alphatec Holdings Inc., ATEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.54. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.80. The third support level lies at $7.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 862.05 million based on 101,759K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 243,210 K and income totals -144,330 K. The company made 70,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.