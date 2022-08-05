Search
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 20 Days SMA touches 18.20%: The odds favor the bear

August 04, 2022, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) trading session started at the price of $140.58, that was 2.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.56 and dropped to $139.55 before settling in for the closing price of $139.52. A 52-week range for AMZN has been $101.26 – $188.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 28.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.90%. With a float of $457.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.18 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1622000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amazon.com Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 375,275. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 173 shares at a rate of $2169.22, taking the stock ownership to the 5,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 418 for $2169.22, making the entire transaction worth $906,734. This insider now owns 3,537 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.50% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Looking closely at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), its last 5-days average volume was 86.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 80.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.47.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 59.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.05. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $144.24. Second resistance stands at $145.90. The third major resistance level sits at $148.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.22.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are 10,187,555K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1300.30 billion. As of now, sales total 469,822 M while income totals 33,364 M. Its latest quarter income was 121,234 M while its last quarter net income were -2,028 M.

