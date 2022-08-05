Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) with a beta value of 1.13 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.56, soaring 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.61 and dropped to $16.33 before settling in for the closing price of $16.50. Within the past 52 weeks, APLE’s price has moved between $14.11 and $18.69.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 110.70%. With a float of $213.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +10.09, and the pretax margin is +2.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 8,919. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $14.87, taking the stock ownership to the 174,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 600 for $15.95, making the entire transaction worth $9,570. This insider now owns 173,543 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.80. The third major resistance level sits at $16.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.71 billion based on 228,889K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 933,870 K and income totals 18,830 K. The company made 260,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.