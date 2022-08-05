Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) average volume reaches $999.09K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) stock priced at $0.39, up 1.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.409 and dropped to $0.3824 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. AGTC’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $3.82 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -59.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.80%. With a float of $50.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83 employees.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Looking closely at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6807, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5064. However, in the short run, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4062. Second resistance stands at $0.4209. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4328. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3796, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3677. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3530.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.10 million, the company has a total of 50,732K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 500 K while annual income is -57,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -14,294 K.