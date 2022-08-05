Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.42%

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $118.24, down -2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.22 and dropped to $115.52 before settling in for the closing price of $119.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ATO has traded in a range of $85.80-$122.96.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.70%. With a float of $134.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.83 million.

In an organization with 4684 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.74, operating margin of +26.56, and the pretax margin is +24.04.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 12. In this transaction SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 0 shares at a rate of $105.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 950 for $106.61, making the entire transaction worth $101,275. This insider now owns 2,822 shares in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.35) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.70% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) raw stochastic average was set at 65.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.02. However, in the short run, Atmos Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.19. Second resistance stands at $120.56. The third major resistance level sits at $121.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.16. The third support level lies at $110.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.45 billion has total of 139,015K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,407 M in contrast with the sum of 665,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,650 M and last quarter income was 325,000 K.