Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) 20 Days SMA touches 27.77%: The odds favor the bear

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.30, soaring 8.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.23 and dropped to $74.55 before settling in for the closing price of $72.70. Within the past 52 weeks, ACLS’s price has moved between $38.61 and $83.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.60%. With a float of $32.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1122 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +19.22, and the pretax margin is +18.18.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 233,441. In this transaction Executive VP, HR/Legal of this company sold 3,249 shares at a rate of $71.85, taking the stock ownership to the 47,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President and CEO sold 11,000 for $69.23, making the entire transaction worth $761,530. This insider now owns 393,901 shares in total.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +14.89 while generating a return on equity of 19.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 51.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axcelis Technologies Inc., ACLS], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s (ACLS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.13. The third major resistance level sits at $85.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.99.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.47 billion based on 33,020K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 662,430 K and income totals 98,650 K. The company made 203,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.