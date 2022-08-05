Search
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On August 04, 2022, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) opened at $1.30, higher 18.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for BAOS have ranged from $0.96 to $9.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -170.70% at the time writing. With a float of $2.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.15 million.

In an organization with 128 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.55, operating margin of -229.80, and the pretax margin is -172.50.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is 96.35%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -172.50 while generating a return on equity of -11.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74

Technical Analysis of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s (BAOS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4610. However, in the short run, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7967. Second resistance stands at $2.0933. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6767.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Key Stats

There are currently 9,144K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,910 K according to its annual income of -6,750 K.

