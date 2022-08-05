Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

BG (Bunge Limited) dropped 0.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $94.56, plunging 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.555 and dropped to $93.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $95.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BG’s price has moved between $73.15 and $128.40.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.10%. With a float of $150.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.80 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.28) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.65% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Bunge Limited (BG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bunge Limited, BG], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.78. The third major resistance level sits at $99.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.24.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.31 billion based on 151,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,152 M and income totals 2,078 M. The company made 17,933 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 206,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

5.09% volatility in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
August 04, 2022, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) trading session started at the price of $42.72, that was -9.05% drop from the session...
Read more

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) average volume reaches $703.90K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
On August 04, 2022, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) opened at $994.50, higher 16.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Investors must take note of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) performance last week, which was 34.81%.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.35, up 19.93% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW