BG (Bunge Limited) dropped 0.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $94.56, plunging 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.555 and dropped to $93.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $95.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BG’s price has moved between $73.15 and $128.40.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.10%. With a float of $150.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.80 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.28) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.65% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Bunge Limited (BG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bunge Limited, BG], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.78. The third major resistance level sits at $99.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.24.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.31 billion based on 151,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,152 M and income totals 2,078 M. The company made 17,933 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 206,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.