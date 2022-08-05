Search
Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 80,500 K

On August 04, 2022, Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) opened at $0.3598, higher 16.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4149 and dropped to $0.3451 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Price fluctuations for BTOG have ranged from $0.33 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 18.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.20% at the time writing. With a float of $35.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.72, operating margin of -9.27, and the pretax margin is -16.52.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Origin Limited is 11.96%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Origin Limited (BTOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -13.45 while generating a return on equity of -105.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Origin Limited (BTOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Limited (BTOG)

The latest stats from [Bit Origin Limited, BTOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was inferior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bit Origin Limited’s (BTOG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4815, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0581. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4244. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4545. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4942. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3546, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3149. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2848.

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ: BTOG) Key Stats

There are currently 90,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,500 K according to its annual income of -45,610 K.

