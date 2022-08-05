Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is 17.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $182.89, up 2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $185.63 and dropped to $181.28 before settling in for the closing price of $181.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has traded in a range of $132.32-$192.70.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.20%. With a float of $272.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.07, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +25.72.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 749,576. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 4,076 shares at a rate of $183.90, taking the stock ownership to the 96,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 6,253 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,125,540. This insider now owns 96,261 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.96) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.29 while generating a return on equity of 26.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.09.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $187.05 in the near term. At $188.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $191.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $182.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $179.81. The third support level lies at $178.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.24 billion has total of 273,870K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,988 M in contrast with the sum of 695,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 857,520 K and last quarter income was 186,920 K.