Can EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) hike of 21.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On August 04, 2022, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) opened at $395.22, higher 12.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $417.19 and dropped to $393.00 before settling in for the closing price of $370.03. Price fluctuations for EPAM have ranged from $168.59 to $725.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 26.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $55.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58824 employees.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EPAM Systems Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 34,710. In this transaction SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $347.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 400 for $335.00, making the entire transaction worth $134,000. This insider now owns 11,762 shares in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.77) by $0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.65% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.14.

During the past 100 days, EPAM Systems Inc.’s (EPAM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $321.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $426.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $424.05 in the near term. At $432.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $448.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $399.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $384.34. The third support level lies at $375.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Key Stats

There are currently 57,151K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,758 M according to its annual income of 481,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,172 M and its income totaled 89,720 K.