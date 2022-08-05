Can Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) drop of -2.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On August 04, 2022, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) opened at $15.70, higher 1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.97 and dropped to $15.65 before settling in for the closing price of $15.73. Price fluctuations for UE have ranged from $14.00 to $19.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 5.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.50% at the time writing. With a float of $113.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 116 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 57,345. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 3,177 shares at a rate of $18.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

The latest stats from [Urban Edge Properties, UE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.18. The third major resistance level sits at $16.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.54. The third support level lies at $15.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are currently 117,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,080 K according to its annual income of 102,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 100,200 K and its income totaled 9,490 K.