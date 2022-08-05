Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) hike of 31.73% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6433, soaring 44.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9538 and dropped to $0.6433 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, CNET’s price has moved between $0.28 and $1.85.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 6.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.50%. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 85 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

The latest stats from [ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., CNET] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 80.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4479, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7687. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9748. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1195. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2853. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4985. The third support level lies at $0.3538 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.25 million based on 35,428K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,330 K and income totals -2,750 K. The company made 7,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -720 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) kicked off at the price of $3.42: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
August 04, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $3.43, that was 1.79% jump from the session before....
Read more

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) plunged -0.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On August 04, 2022, Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) opened at $68.04, lower -0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.79 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) stock priced at $9.81, up 1.12% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW