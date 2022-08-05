Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) posted a 12.89% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On August 04, 2022, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) opened at $2.89, lower -1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.01 and dropped to $2.7606 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. Price fluctuations for CGC have ranged from $2.13 to $19.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.20% at the time writing. With a float of $251.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.71 million.

The firm has a total of 3259 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 36.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 9.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.14. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are currently 479,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 415,120 K according to its annual income of -241,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 87,990 K and its income totaled -465,370 K.