CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.79 million

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) stock priced at $9.81, up 1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.95 and dropped to $9.80 before settling in for the closing price of $9.80. CCCS’s price has ranged from $7.41 to $13.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.10%. With a float of $595.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $603.11 million.

The firm has a total of 2250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.19, operating margin of -19.31, and the pretax margin is -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 3.07%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 162,457,490. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,506,195 shares at a rate of $9.28, taking the stock ownership to the 8,238,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 17,506,195 for $9.28, making the entire transaction worth $162,457,490. This insider now owns 8,238,944 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.04. The third major resistance level sits at $10.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.67.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.02 billion, the company has a total of 614,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 688,290 K while annual income is -248,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 186,820 K while its latest quarter income was 11,980 K.