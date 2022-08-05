Search
Steve Mayer
Cepton Inc. (CPTN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) stock priced at $2.00, up 5.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. CPTN’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $80.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.70%. With a float of $55.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 151 workers is very important to gauge.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 38.90%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cepton Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

The latest stats from [Cepton Inc., CPTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was inferior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.4269. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4000.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 274.83 million, the company has a total of 154,048K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,006 K while annual income is 360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,490 K while its latest quarter income was 41,210 K.

