Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) with a beta value of 2.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $66.68, down -2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.05 and dropped to $64.79 before settling in for the closing price of $66.93. Over the past 52 weeks, CLR has traded in a range of $32.15-$75.49.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 23.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 376.10%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1254 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.44, operating margin of +44.45, and the pretax margin is +37.38.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Continental Resources Inc. is 83.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 1,605,630. In this transaction President of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $64.23, taking the stock ownership to the 480,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s President sold 25,000 for $63.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,591,959. This insider now owns 505,845 shares in total.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.18) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +28.40 while generating a return on equity of 24.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 376.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.85% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Continental Resources Inc.’s (CLR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.50, a number that is poised to hit 3.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.89 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, Continental Resources Inc.’s (CLR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.50 in the near term. At $67.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.98.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.03 billion has total of 363,001K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,719 M in contrast with the sum of 1,661 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,650 M and last quarter income was 1,209 M.