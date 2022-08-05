Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is expecting 19.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.55, plunging -15.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.60 and dropped to $22.21 before settling in for the closing price of $27.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CCRN’s price has moved between $15.26 and $30.51.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.60%. With a float of $36.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.03 million.

The firm has a total of 2250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.78, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 205,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.54, taking the stock ownership to the 245,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 17,458 for $20.72, making the entire transaction worth $361,730. This insider now owns 205,812 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.38. The third major resistance level sits at $30.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.99.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 903.97 million based on 38,214K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,677 M and income totals 132,000 K. The company made 788,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.