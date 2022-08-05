Dana Incorporated (DAN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,945 M

August 04, 2022, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) trading session started at the price of $15.72, that was -0.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.355 and dropped to $15.72 before settling in for the closing price of $16.06. A 52-week range for DAN has been $13.06 – $25.59.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 728.10%. With a float of $142.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.11, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dana Incorporated stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 138,635. In this transaction Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of this company bought 8,500 shares at a rate of $16.31, taking the stock ownership to the 9,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 26,504 for $23.56, making the entire transaction worth $624,499. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.75% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dana Incorporated (DAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

The latest stats from [Dana Incorporated, DAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.65. The third major resistance level sits at $16.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.03.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

There are 143,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.18 billion. As of now, sales total 8,945 M while income totals 197,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,480 M while its last quarter net income were 17,000 K.