Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 41.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 04, 2022, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) opened at $31.75, higher 15.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.19 and dropped to $31.15 before settling in for the closing price of $30.07. Price fluctuations for DGII have ranged from $18.54 to $30.44 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.00% at the time writing. With a float of $34.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.02 million.

In an organization with 659 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.10, operating margin of +5.80, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digi International Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 167,618. In this transaction VP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES of this company sold 6,750 shares at a rate of $24.83, taking the stock ownership to the 47,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s VP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES sold 11,250 for $25.46, making the entire transaction worth $286,409. This insider now owns 53,957 shares in total.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.36 while generating a return on equity of 2.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -9.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digi International Inc. (DGII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Digi International Inc.’s (DGII) raw stochastic average was set at 97.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.57. However, in the short run, Digi International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.26. Second resistance stands at $37.75. The third major resistance level sits at $40.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.67. The third support level lies at $28.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Key Stats

There are currently 35,085K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 308,630 K according to its annual income of 10,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,710 K and its income totaled 2,850 K.