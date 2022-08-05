Dollar General Corporation (DG) plunged -0.28 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) stock priced at $251.40, down -0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $252.4261 and dropped to $250.12 before settling in for the closing price of $251.99. DG’s price has ranged from $183.25 to $262.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.20%. With a float of $226.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 163000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 1,235,562. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $247.11, taking the stock ownership to the 16,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 5,289 for $221.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,171,976. This insider now owns 22,793 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.07% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dollar General Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

The latest stats from [Dollar General Corporation, DG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was inferior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.04.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $226.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $252.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $253.58. The third major resistance level sits at $254.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $248.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $247.82.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 56.13 billion, the company has a total of 226,997K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,220 M while annual income is 2,399 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,751 M while its latest quarter income was 552,660 K.