Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) kicked off at the price of $14.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock priced at $14.13, up 1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.69 and dropped to $14.02 before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. DVAX’s price has ranged from $7.26 to $21.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 108.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 172.60%. With a float of $116.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President & COO sold 41,862 for $10.57, making the entire transaction worth $442,481. This insider now owns 73,213 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.2 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.68 in the near term. At $15.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.34.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.85 billion, the company has a total of 126,312K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 439,440 K while annual income is 76,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,990 K while its latest quarter income was 32,860 K.