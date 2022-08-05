E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) last year’s performance of -29.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 04, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) opened at $7.21, higher 0.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.28 and dropped to $7.14 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Price fluctuations for ETWO have ranged from $6.07 to $13.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -240.20% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3682 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 152,349. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 21,578 shares at a rate of $7.06, taking the stock ownership to the 116,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 3,422 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $23,956. This insider now owns 137,773 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Looking closely at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. However, in the short run, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.29. Second resistance stands at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.01.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are currently 301,363K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,560 K according to its annual income of -165,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160,380 K and its income totaled -11,360 K.