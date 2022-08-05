Search
Sana Meer
Exicure Inc. (XCUR) with a beta value of 1.31 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

August 04, 2022, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) trading session started at the price of $2.85, that was 25.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.99. A 52-week range for XCUR has been $1.49 – $45.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -155.70%. With a float of $3.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.03 million.

The firm has a total of 40 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exicure Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Exicure Inc. is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 285,151. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,472,126 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 8,449,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,268,619 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $303,200. This insider now owns 5,064,703 shares in total.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$2.1) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -176.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exicure Inc. (XCUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.20 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Exicure Inc. (XCUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exicure Inc., XCUR], we can find that recorded value of 3.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Exicure Inc.’s (XCUR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.6900. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.1300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.7500. The third major resistance level sits at $4.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8500.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Key Stats

There are 4,962K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.73 million. As of now, sales total -480 K while income totals -64,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,570 K while its last quarter net income were -8,350 K.

