Genpact Limited (G) last year’s performance of -2.02% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 04, 2022, Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) opened at $48.53, higher 0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.5884 and dropped to $48.10 before settling in for the closing price of $48.35. Price fluctuations for G have ranged from $37.68 to $54.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.60% at the time writing. With a float of $170.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.64 million.

The firm has a total of 109600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.85, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +12.02.

Genpact Limited (G) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 102,358. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,409 shares at a rate of $42.49, taking the stock ownership to the 22,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s SVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 15,204 for $52.15, making the entire transaction worth $792,951. This insider now owns 10,520 shares in total.

Genpact Limited (G) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 19.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genpact Limited (G). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genpact Limited (G)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genpact Limited, G], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Genpact Limited’s (G) raw stochastic average was set at 98.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.85. The third major resistance level sits at $49.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.66.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Key Stats

There are currently 185,149K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,022 M according to its annual income of 369,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,068 M and its income totaled 96,180 K.