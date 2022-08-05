Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is -18.81% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $11.67, down -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.78 and dropped to $11.55 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has traded in a range of $10.48-$28.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 215.10%. With a float of $91.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.57, operating margin of +23.76, and the pretax margin is +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,951,489. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 140,501 shares at a rate of $13.89, taking the stock ownership to the 175,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief HR Officer sold 968 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $14,578. This insider now owns 49,097 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

The latest stats from [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.39 million was superior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 15.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.89. The third major resistance level sits at $12.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.43. The third support level lies at $11.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.10 billion has total of 215,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,402 M in contrast with the sum of 203,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 399,440 K and last quarter income was 66,260 K.