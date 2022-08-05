Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) 20 Days SMA touches 7.46%: The odds favor the bear

August 04, 2022, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) trading session started at the price of $9.54, that was -5.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.75 and dropped to $8.36 before settling in for the closing price of $9.30. A 52-week range for HDSN has been $2.70 – $10.76.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 667.20%. With a float of $37.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.78 million.

The firm has a total of 217 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 194,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $9.75, taking the stock ownership to the 125,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $9.79, making the entire transaction worth $195,816. This insider now owns 145,578 shares in total.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 667.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hudson Technologies Inc., HDSN], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.35. The third major resistance level sits at $10.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.79.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Key Stats

There are 44,910K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 372.62 million. As of now, sales total 192,750 K while income totals 32,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 84,340 K while its last quarter net income were 29,560 K.