Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is expecting -22.68% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) stock priced at $9.80, up 1.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.28 and dropped to $9.53 before settling in for the closing price of $9.75. IAS’s price has ranged from $8.72 to $29.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.10%. With a float of $28.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.48 million.

The firm has a total of 760 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.74.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.62 billion, the company has a total of 155,115K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 323,510 K while annual income is -52,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 89,240 K while its latest quarter income was 1,160 K.