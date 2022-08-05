Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.65%

On August 04, 2022, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) opened at $59.55, higher 2.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.06 and dropped to $59.181 before settling in for the closing price of $59.21. Price fluctuations for IBKR have ranged from $52.18 to $82.83 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 14.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.10% at the time writing. With a float of $87.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.23 million.

In an organization with 2683 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.58, operating margin of +68.84, and the pretax margin is +60.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 1,174,000. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $58.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,587,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $57.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,149,400. This insider now owns 1,607,511 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.30% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.18. However, in the short run, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.61. Second resistance stands at $62.28. The third major resistance level sits at $63.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.52. The third support level lies at $57.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

There are currently 418,161K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,714 M according to its annual income of 308,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 656,000 K and its income totaled 72,000 K.